Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,579,000 after buying an additional 232,244 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1,512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $12,672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $10,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. 8,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,796. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.46.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

