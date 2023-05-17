Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,444,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,429,641. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.07. The company has a market capitalization of $539.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

