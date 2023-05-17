Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 139,101 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

