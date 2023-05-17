Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 11,318 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.7 %

PARA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,286,892. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -123.08%.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.