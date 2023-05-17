Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 307.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,458,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 247,089 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 669.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 209,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 197,050 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,979. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

