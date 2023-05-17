Micromobility.com (MCOM) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Rating) is one of 190 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Micromobility.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micromobility.com and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $15.54 million -$82.07 million 0.00 Micromobility.com Competitors $3.93 billion $76.52 million -9.12

Micromobility.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com. Micromobility.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com’s peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Micromobility.com and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Micromobility.com Competitors 788 4768 10164 258 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.08%. Given Micromobility.com’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Micromobility.com has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Micromobility.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Micromobility.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Micromobility.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -528.22% N/A -223.48% Micromobility.com Competitors -41.21% -164.79% -5.78%

Summary

Micromobility.com peers beat Micromobility.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Micromobility.com

Helbiz Inc. provides micro-mobility services. It utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz Inc., formerly known as GreenVision Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City.

