MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI stock opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.89. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $89.01 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $199,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 373,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.