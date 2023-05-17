MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,004,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

