Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up about 2.3% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average is $142.27. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

