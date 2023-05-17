Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.19. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 42,926 shares trading hands.

Mega Uranium Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company hold interest in the Ben Lomond property comprising of 2 mining leases covering an area of 21.6 square kilometers located in Queensland, Australia.

