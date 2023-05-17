Mdex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $61.90 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

