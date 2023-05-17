McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Shares of McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating) fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

McPhy Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

About McPhy Energy

McPhy Energy SA designs, develops, and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; and hydrogen storage solutions and fuel cells. It also designs hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

