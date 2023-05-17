McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.60. The company had a trading volume of 405,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,480. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

