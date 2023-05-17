Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Position Increased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Maxar Technologies worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR remained flat at $52.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.89%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

