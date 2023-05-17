Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. Sells 8,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Matson stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.62. 305,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Matson by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 124.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

