Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Down 10.6% in April

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.49. 201,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,989. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. Matson has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

In other Matson news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,046.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Matson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,906,000 after acquiring an additional 429,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Matson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 240,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Matson by 754.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 196,894 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

