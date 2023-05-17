Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117,689 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $73,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $382.86. 1,005,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $362.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.09 and its 200 day moving average is $358.95.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

