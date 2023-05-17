Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 3.0 %

MHH stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $109.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

About Mastech Digital

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.