Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.
Mastech Digital Stock Up 3.0 %
MHH stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $109.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.
About Mastech Digital
