Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,700 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.75% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $612,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.93. 290,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,344. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.95. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

