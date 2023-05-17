MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 70.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $291.46 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.92.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

