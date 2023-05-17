MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MarineMax Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 82,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $618.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3,333.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

