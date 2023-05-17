Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Manitowoc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $525.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.04. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

