Mammoth (MMT) Trading Down 21.8% This Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,625.17 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017863 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,358.93 or 1.00045359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Mammoth

MMT is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210038 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,382.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.