Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.623 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$69.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.96. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$63.55 and a 1-year high of C$91.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total value of C$296,568.79. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magna International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$70.50.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

