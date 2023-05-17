Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.623 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
Magna International Price Performance
Shares of TSE MG opened at C$69.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.96. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$63.55 and a 1-year high of C$91.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total value of C$296,568.79. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.