Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,362. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $147.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

