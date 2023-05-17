Macquarie Group Limited (MQBKY) to Issue Dividend of $3.01 on July 14th

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.0126 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MQBKY traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,413. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.87. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Macquarie Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.