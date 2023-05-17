LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target Cut to $2.70 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $3.80 to $2.70 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 429.83% from the stock’s current price.

LMDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on LumiraDx from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

LumiraDx Stock Down 4.7 %

LMDX stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $162.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. LumiraDx has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. LumiraDx had a negative return on equity of 3,369.09% and a negative net margin of 176.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LumiraDx will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMDX. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in LumiraDx by 450.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

About LumiraDx

(Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.