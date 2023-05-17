Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.13% of Lululemon Athletica worth $51,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.1 %

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Shares of LULU opened at $371.52 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

