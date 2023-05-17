Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 9.5%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 5,184,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 13,548,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,422,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lufax by 18,231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after buying an additional 12,524,793 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,711,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lufax by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after buying an additional 9,497,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

