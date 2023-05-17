Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is SFE Investment Counsel’s 6th Largest Position

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.33. 555,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

