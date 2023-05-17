Live Nation Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,413 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average daily volume of 2,712 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 73.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.97. 696,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,475. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.