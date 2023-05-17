Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.06

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.06 and traded as low as C$29.05. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$29.25, with a volume of 336,836 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.50.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.03. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.34) by C$0.08. Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.6899096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

