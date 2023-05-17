Liquity USD Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $285.22 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003674 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 283,507,196 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

