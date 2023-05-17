Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Up 8.8% in April

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Linde Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE LIN traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.74. The stock has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

