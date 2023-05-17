Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.20

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Likewise Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Likewise Group stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. Likewise Group has a 52-week low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 33 ($0.41). The company has a market capitalization of £62.18 million and a P/E ratio of -202.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.75.
About Likewise Group
