Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.20

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Likewise Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Likewise Group stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. Likewise Group has a 52-week low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 33 ($0.41). The company has a market capitalization of £62.18 million and a P/E ratio of -202.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.75.

About Likewise Group

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

