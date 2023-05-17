LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $51.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
