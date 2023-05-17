LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $51.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

