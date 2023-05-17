Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Up 5.5%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 293,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,973,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

