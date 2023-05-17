Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Update

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,310,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 22,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Leslie’s Trading Up 4.2 %

LESL traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. 623,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,772. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,125,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251,350 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,574,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,470,000 after purchasing an additional 816,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,540,000 after purchasing an additional 305,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

