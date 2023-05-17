Leonovus (CVE:LTV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Leonovus Inc. (CVE:LTV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 21000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Leonovus Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.95, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$731,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40.

About Leonovus

Leonovus Inc operates as a data management software company. The company's products include Smart Filer, a cloud information lifecycle management solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity; Vault, a multi-cloud data controller that stores data securely across hybrid and multi-cloud environments; and XVault, a data sharing engine that transfers customers information remotely only to its intended recipients.

