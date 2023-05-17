Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.40

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $92.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.40.

Legrand Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

