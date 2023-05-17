Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BWG opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

