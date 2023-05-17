Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:BWG opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
