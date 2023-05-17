Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Update

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

LAZ stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. 318,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,211. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

