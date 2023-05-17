Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating) were down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 218,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 99,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 45.03 and a quick ratio of 35.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.39.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

