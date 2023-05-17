Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,218,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 184,239 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $58,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

