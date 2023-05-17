Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 24,724 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,724 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Genesco by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCO opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $375.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

