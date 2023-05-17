Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,317 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1,362.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.