Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VAC opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

