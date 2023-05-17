Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $697,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.40.

NYSE SITE opened at $148.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

