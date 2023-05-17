Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $619,000 Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 74,898 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 76,553 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

GoodRx Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $184.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

