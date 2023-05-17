Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $539,000 Stake in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of ESGEN Acquisition worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESAC. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,609,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,084,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 583,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,378,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 580,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,199,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESAC opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

